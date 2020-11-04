wrestling / News
Various News: Nick Gage Invitational First Round Matches Set, New Stardom Bout
– The first-round matches are officially set for the Nick Gage Invitational. GCW announced on Tuesday that the following matches are set for the first round, which will take place this weekend in Atlantic City, New Jersey:
* Lucky 13 vs. Shane Mercer
* AJ Gray vs. Masada
* Alex Colon vs. Aeroboy
* Low Life Louie vs. Mance Warner
The opening round matchups are set and thankfully, you don't have to wait long to see them.@GCWrestling_ returns to the gambling mecca, #AtlanticCity for #NGI5.
The annual tradition that creates more buzz each year. Who will advance?
Live on #FITE
🩸https://t.co/2z3KU0TpAt pic.twitter.com/Ia6z4yqrbc
— FITE (@FiteTV) November 3, 2020
– Stardom has announced that Lady C will make her professional debut at their November 14th show. She will face Saya Iida, as you can see below:
Lady C makes her professional wrestling debut on November 14 at Korakuen Hall vs Saya Iida! pic.twitter.com/woE5IQNNti
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) November 3, 2020
