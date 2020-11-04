Various News: Nick Gage Invitational First Round Matches Set, New Stardom Bout

– The first-round matches are officially set for the Nick Gage Invitational. GCW announced on Tuesday that the following matches are set for the first round, which will take place this weekend in Atlantic City, New Jersey:

* Lucky 13 vs. Shane Mercer

* AJ Gray vs. Masada

* Alex Colon vs. Aeroboy

* Low Life Louie vs. Mance Warner

– Stardom has announced that Lady C will make her professional debut at their November 14th show. She will face Saya Iida, as you can see below: