Nick Gage Loses GCW Title at Long Live GCW Show
Nick Gage’s 722-day reign as GCW Champion has come to an end. Gage lost to AJ Gray at the show, which took place on Sunday. Gray did not hold the title for long though, as Rickey Shane came out and attacked Gray, than used his anytime, anywhere title shot to defeat Gray and win the title.
Gage won the title at GCW Ready To Die: The 2nd Anniversary back on December 16th, 2017 when he defeated Matt Tremont for the title. His reign is the longest with the title with ease, almost double that of Reckless Youth’s 379 day reign from October of 2000 to November of 2001. Pics and video of the moments are below.
holy shit! @RichHomieJuice just won the GCW heavyweight championship#LongLiveGCW @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/FyMCzFr1ld
— river strife (@RiverXO) December 9, 2019
What a way to close the show Nick Gage almost 800 day reign as champ ended by @RichHomieJuice & @RickeyShanePage cashing in his shot to close out #LongLiveGCW as the new world champ this show has been insane pic.twitter.com/eTYViN72Nv
— Sakthi (@Lepakraja_30) December 9, 2019
