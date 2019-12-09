Nick Gage Loses GCW Title at Long Live GCW Show

Nick Gage’s 722-day reign as GCW Champion has come to an end. Gage lost to AJ Gray at the show, which took place on Sunday. Gray did not hold the title for long though, as Rickey Shane came out and attacked Gray, than used his anytime, anywhere title shot to defeat Gray and win the title.

Gage won the title at GCW Ready To Die: The 2nd Anniversary back on December 16th, 2017 when he defeated Matt Tremont for the title. His reign is the longest with the title with ease, almost double that of Reckless Youth’s 379 day reign from October of 2000 to November of 2001. Pics and video of the moments are below.