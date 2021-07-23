Nick Gage Says He’d Rather Die Than Lose to Chris Jericho

Nick Gage is giving it his all next week against Chris Jericho at AEW Fight For the Fallen, and says he’d rather die than lose. A Cameo Gage did for a fan was posted online on Thursday after the deathmatch wrestler was revealed at Fyter Fest night two as Jericho’s opponent last week. You can see the video below, in which the fan asked about next week’s “Labor of Jericho.”

Gage said (per Fightful), “You’re asking me about the Painmaker, well guess what, I don’t give a f**k what his name is. It could be Chris Jericho, it could be Painmaker, Pacemaker, or whatever. I’m going to go in that ring and I’m going to leave that ring with a weapon in my motherf**king hand with blood dripping off of it. ‘Cause I’d rather die in that ring than to lose to that motherf**ker. I’m going to represent for all my Death Match Warriors out there because I’m going to carve him up from head to toe so when that Painmaker looks in the mirror every day when he wakes up, he’s going to know the God of this s**t did that to him. You know what it is. It’s MDK all motherf**king day.”