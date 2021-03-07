wrestling / News
Nick Gage Returns at GCW Take Kare
March 7, 2021 | Posted by
GCW star Nick Gage made his return at Saturday night’s Take Care show. Gage made his return from injury at last night’s event, appearing to confront Rickey Shane Page after Page defended the GCW Title against Joey Janela.
Gage has been out of action since July, when he suffered a serious calf injury at a Beyond Wrestling show.
The F******* King is back!@thekingnickgage #TakeKare | @GCWrestling_
Available on @FiteTV, new users use promo code “4vweyzv” pic.twitter.com/yPAqEP2fOT
— Wrestling With Unicorns (@W_W_Unicorns) March 7, 2021
