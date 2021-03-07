wrestling / News

Nick Gage Returns at GCW Take Kare

March 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Nick Gage GCW

GCW star Nick Gage made his return at Saturday night’s Take Care show. Gage made his return from injury at last night’s event, appearing to confront Rickey Shane Page after Page defended the GCW Title against Joey Janela.

Gage has been out of action since July, when he suffered a serious calf injury at a Beyond Wrestling show.

Jeremy Thomas

