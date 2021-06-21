Nick Gage recently appeared on the NotSam Wrestling podcast, and one of the topics he discussed was his Murder Death Kill gang and his plans for continuing to grow the MDK brand moving forward.

When discussing his focus with MDK, Gage mentioned already turning the website into an apparel company and his goal for launching a podcast (via Fightful):

“I have MDKAllDay.com up. We opened up the website and my boy MDK Mike, we turned the site into an apparel company. I had a brainchild when I was [locked up] of what I wanted to do when I came out with my merch. I wanted to make MDK an apparel company and a brand. I went through some guys where I was like, ‘this might be the guy’ and it was like ‘oh, he’s a weirdo, he’s not the guy’ and you have guys who are sneaky with the money. Finally, I make Cali Mike and we turned it into a brand. We’re signing wrestlers and making t-shirts for them. We’re doing shirts, pendants, and we’re going to get this podcast thing opened up too.”

Gage has recently been feuding with Matt Cardona, with Cardona set to challenge Gage for the GCW title at GCW Homecoming Night 1 on July 24.