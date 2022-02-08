wrestling / News
Nick Gage Signs the First-Ever GCW Talent Contract
Nick Gage has become the first-ever person signed to a talent contract for GCW. GCW owner Brett Lauderdale noted on Twitter on Monday that he is against the idea of talent contracts in GCW, but Gage is the exception.
You can see his posts below, in which Lauderdale says:
“I’ve always been against the idea of contracts for talent in GCW, but there’s an exception to every rule…”
“This is the first & likely the last contract GCW will ever offer.
Nick has earned the right to finish his career on his terms w/ dignity & a focus on the future he deserves. I’m proud GCW can give him that.
For the hard work, sacrifice & loyalty over 23+ years,
MDK ALL FN DAY!”
