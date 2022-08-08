wrestling / News
Nick Gage Thinks AEW’s ‘Barbed Wire Everywhere’ Match ‘Sucked’
In an interview with Rewind, Recap, Relive (via Fightful, GCW star Nick Gage got very candid about his thoughts on AEW’s ‘Barbed Wire Everywhere’ match between Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston. According to Gage, the match sucked.
He said: “Let’s keep it real. Jericho and me in a deathmatch was awesome. Then they tried to write Jericho and Kingston in that barbed wire everywhere garbage. That match sucked. Just calling it how I see it. I’m sorry, but if you’re going to get thrown in barbed wire, and you have a shirt on, that barbed wire is going to stick to your shirt and rip your shirt. You’re not just going to come off the barbed wire. Then you’re going to get hiptossed into a barbed wire net. You don’t lay pads down underneath. I do like Chris. He’s very nice to me. I’ll be on the Jericho Cruise coming up in 2023. I’m not wrestling, just doing a meet and greet.“
