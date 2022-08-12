Nick Gage Is Training For His Return, Doesn’t Know When His Next Match Is

Nick Gage has been out of action since GCW’s WrestleMania weekend shows, and while he’s training for a potential return he doesn’t know when it will be. The GCW star, who has been largely away from the ring since Joey Janela’s Spring Break on March 31st, spoke with Rewind Recap Relive for a new interview and gave an update on his future. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

On training for a possible return: “I’m training right now. It’s comeback season and I’m ready to come back. I’m ready to get my fucking belt back and I’m ready to fucking smash people. You can’t just take time off and think you can hop back into GCW and everything is going to be fine. You have to get back into training mode, get back into cardio mode. You have to get everything set, so when I do go in there, I’m at the top of my game.”

On how he’s feeling: “I’m in the zone right now and I’m on top of my motherfuckin game right now. I feel like I can get in the ring with anybody right now. I was GCW Champ for two years, I love that belt, and I want to try and win that belt back. I don’t know when, I don’t know if I have another match in me. I don’t know yet. I haven’t made a decision yet on my career. I’m pretty much training, laying back, watching the shows. We’ll find out.”

On his goals for his return: “I’m about to go on another run. What I want to do, especially at this part of my career, I want to go out there, have fun, tear shit up, have great matches, and enjoy myself. That’s what I want to do. When I do that, life is beautiful, wrestling is awesome. Just enjoying life and keep wrestling until I can’t wrestle no more.”