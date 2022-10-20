Nick Gage vs. Lio Rush Set For GCW Hit Em Up

Nick Gage’s first defense of his newly-won GCW World Championship will be against Lio Rush later this month at GCW Hit Em Up. GCW announced on Wednesday that Gage will defend the title he won from Jon Moxley at GCW Fight Club against Rush on the October 29th show, which takes place in Los Angeles and air on FITE TV.

Also announced for the show are Joey Janela & Starboy vs. SPS in a Steel Cage match and appearances by Mike Bailey, Willie Mack, Blake Christian, and more.