wrestling / News
Nick Gage vs. Matt Cardona Set For GCW Homecoming Night One
Nick Gage’s collision with Matt Cardona will take place on the first night of GCW Homecoming. Gage shows up unannounced to try and attack Cardona during his most recent Major Pod Network show, and soon after the video came online as you can see below courtesy of Sean Ross Sapp, GCW announced that the two will face off at the Homecoming show on July 24th.
Cardona attacked Gage at GCW Zombie Walk last weekend after the two went back and forth on social media. You can see the video from Friday and the announcement below:
Nick Gage just showed up at @TheMattCardona's @MajorPodNetwork show and tried to beat his ass pic.twitter.com/s7s062IPr7
— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 12, 2021
*BREAKING*
NICK GAGE just invaded @TheMattCardona's @MajorWFPod #Live8 Event at @JimmysSeafood in Baltimore and has made it official…
*GCW Homecoming Night 1*
GCW Title Match
NICK GAGE
vs
MATTHEW CARDONA
Tix on Sale NOW:https://t.co/x5fSDd7z8S
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/Vv2lYTJOcK
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) June 12, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Latest News On Aleister Black Potentially Signing with AEW
- Mark Henry On His Reaction To Braun Strowman’s WWE Release, Speculation On Potential WWE Sale
- Triple H On Criticism Of NXT Talent Being ‘Misused’ On Raw And Smackdown, Talent Staying in NXT
- TNA Alumna Traci Brooks Having Implants Removed, Explains Why In Statement