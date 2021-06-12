Nick Gage vs. Matt Cardona Set For GCW Homecoming Night One

Nick Gage’s collision with Matt Cardona will take place on the first night of GCW Homecoming. Gage shows up unannounced to try and attack Cardona during his most recent Major Pod Network show, and soon after the video came online as you can see below courtesy of Sean Ross Sapp, GCW announced that the two will face off at the Homecoming show on July 24th.

Cardona attacked Gage at GCW Zombie Walk last weekend after the two went back and forth on social media. You can see the video from Friday and the announcement below:

Nick Gage just showed up at @TheMattCardona's @MajorPodNetwork show and tried to beat his ass pic.twitter.com/s7s062IPr7 — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 12, 2021