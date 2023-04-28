wrestling / News
Nick Gage vs. Zack Sabre Jr. Announced For GCW Thank Me Later
April 28, 2023 | Posted by
Nick Gage and Zack Sabre Jr. will do battle at GCW Thank Me Later in June. GCW announced on Friday that the two will face off at the June 17th show in Los Angeles.
Maki Itoh and Rina Yamashita are also set to appear at the show, which will stream on FITE+.
*LOS ANGELES UPDATE*
Just Signed:
NICK GAGE
vs
ZACK SABRE JR
Tix on Sale NOW:https://t.co/nhCH2Qkm2B
Also Signed:
Maki Itoh
Rina Yamashita
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+:
Sat 6/17 – 8PM
The UCC – LA pic.twitter.com/fPLZjhZwup
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) April 28, 2023
More Trending Stories
- More On Decision To Make WWE World Heavyweight Title, How It Relates To Night of Champions
- More Details On Pitches Referenced In WWE Lawsuit Over ‘Racist’ Storylines
- Victoria Says She Wasn’t Treated Well Backstage in WWE Last Time She Returned
- Tommy Dreamer & Bully Ray Weigh In On Roderick Strong’s AEW Dynamite Debut