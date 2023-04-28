wrestling / News

Nick Gage vs. Zack Sabre Jr. Announced For GCW Thank Me Later

April 28, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW Thank Me Later Image Credit: GCW

Nick Gage and Zack Sabre Jr. will do battle at GCW Thank Me Later in June. GCW announced on Friday that the two will face off at the June 17th show in Los Angeles.

Maki Itoh and Rina Yamashita are also set to appear at the show, which will stream on FITE+.

