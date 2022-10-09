Nick Gage Wins GCW World Title At Fight Club 2022, AEW’s The Firm Helps Him Beat Jon Moxley

With his career on the line, Nick Gage defeated Jon Moxley at GCW Fight Club 2022 to win the World title. However, he had some help. AEW’s W. Morrissey and Stokely Hathaway, two members of MJF’s hired group The Firm, showed up the attack Moxley. Morrissey chokeslammed Moxley onto a barbed wire glass pane, then left. Gage hit him with two piledrives and a chokebreaker to get the win.