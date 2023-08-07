Nick Gage Would Face Jeff Hardy Anytime, Anywhere

Nick Gage is a big fan of Jeff Hardy and says he would enjoy face him in the ring. Hardy made an appearance at GCW My Name is Friday night and was in the ring with Gage for a show of respect. Gage spoke with MuscleManMalcolm about the moment, and you can see highlights below (Fightful):

On sharing the ring with Hardy: “Dream come true. Another guy who paved the way for a lot of people in this business, especially this craft that people are applying now, the young generation, they’re young to me. Coming up, he paved the way for a lot of guys who are doing their thing right now. It was an honor to be in there with him. Super cool guy. Friendly in the back, everybody was cool with him. We always love having people like Jeff Hardy come through GCW.”

On a possible match between them: “I would wrestle Jeff Hardy anytime, anywhere, any place. I’ll wrestle anybody. Of course, I win. I would put the pizza cutter to his forehead and I feel like he might be crying a little bit and then I would hit him with the double piledriver powerbomb. Blow him up and pin him.”