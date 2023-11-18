wrestling / News

Nick Hogan Arrested For DUI in Florida

November 18, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TMZ reports that Nick Hogan, the son of Hulk Hogan, was arrested for DUI this morning in Clearwater, FL. He was picked up by police around 4 AM and was booked for suspicion of driving under the influence. Hogan refused to submit to sobriety tests. At the moment, the crime is listed as a misdemeanor. At this time, Hogan was not released from custody.

Nick has a history of traffic incidents, as he pleaded no contest to reckless driving involving serious bodily injury in the 2000s. He was driving with a friend named John Graziano, who suffered a brain injury from the accident. Hogan served eight months in jail and police suspected alcohol was involved. The Graziano family later sued and it was settled out of court.

