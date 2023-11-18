Nick Hogan Arrested For DUI in Florida

TMZ reports that Nick Hogan, the son of Hulk Hogan, was arrested for DUI this morning in Clearwater, FL. He was picked up by police around 4 AM and was booked for suspicion of driving under the influence. Hogan refused to submit to sobriety tests. At the moment, the crime is listed as a misdemeanor. At this time, Hogan was not released from custody.

Nick has a history of traffic incidents, as he pleaded no contest to reckless driving involving serious bodily injury in the 2000s. He was driving with a friend named John Graziano, who suffered a brain injury from the accident. Hogan served eight months in jail and police suspected alcohol was involved. The Graziano family later sued and it was settled out of court.