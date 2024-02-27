Nick Hogan Gets Continuance In Hearing On DUI Charges

Nick Hogan has received a continuance in a pre-trial hearing on the DUI charges filed against him. As reported, Hogan was arrested back in November on charges of misdemeanor DUI after he was stopped returning in Clearwater, Florida on suspicion of the DUI. A hearing was held on February 23rd and PWInsider reports that Hogan’s lawyers requested and received the continuance, with the hearing now set for April 13th. will have a hearing in the case on Friday, February 23rd.

Hogan waived his right to a speedy trial back in January on the charges. Friday’s hearing had originally been set for July 17th but was delayed.

According to the arrest report, Hogan approached a traffic stop that had been set up in the median lane, and was told to pull over. He neither pulled over nor changes his speed, which was clocked at 51 MPH in a 40 MPH zone. When he was ultimately pulled over, he had a strong odor of alcohol and appeared intoxicated, performing poorly in field sobriety tests. He refused to submit to a breathalyzer test when he was arrested.