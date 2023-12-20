Nick Hogan Enters Not Guilty Plea To DUI Charges

Nick Hogan has plead not guilty on the charges of DUI against him. As reported, the son of Hulk Hogan was arrested back in November on charges of misdemeanor DUI after he was stopped returning in Clearwater, Florida on suspicion of the DUI. He refused to submit to a breathalyzer test when he was arrested. PWInsider reports that Hogan (real name Nicolas Bollea) was arraigned on Monday and plead not guilty.

According to the arrest report, Hogan approached a traffic stop that had been set up in the median lane, and was told to pull over. He neither pulled over nor changes his speed, which was clocked at 51 MPH in a 40 MPH zone. When he was ultimately pulled over, he had a strong odor of alcohol and appeared intoxicated, performing poorly in field sobriety tests.

A pre-trial hearing in the case is set for January 17th.