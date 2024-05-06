Nick Hogan Pre-Trial Hearing Set For This Friday

PWInsider reports that Nick Hogan is set for a pre-trial hearing on Friday over DUI charges filed against him back in November. Hogan’s case is being handled by Pinellas County Court in Florida.

He was arrested on November 18, 2023 at 4 AM in Clearwater on suspicion of DUI. According to the arrest report, he approached a traffic stop in the median lane and was told to pull over. He didn’t do so and he didn’t slow down. He was going 51 MPH in a 40 MPH zone. After he was pulled over, he smelled like alcohol and appeared to be intoxicated. He didn’t do well with his field sobriety tests and refused to take a breathalyzer after his arrest. Police bodycam footage on Youtube showed that he denied drinking after being pulled over. When the cop said that he could smell alcohol, Hogan said he kissed his girlfriend, who had been drinking. At one point, Hulk Hogan arrived at the scene.

Nick has waived his right to a speedy trial.