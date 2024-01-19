Nick Hogan Waves Right To Speedy Trial In DUI Case, New Hearing Set

Nick Hogan has a new hearing date set on his DUI case. As reported, Hogan was arrested back in November on charges of misdemeanor DUI after he was stopped returning in Clearwater, Florida on suspicion of the DUI. PWInsider reports that a hearing was held today in the case. The hearing had been set for January 17th but was delayed by a couple of days. Hogan waived his right to a speedy trial and a new hearing was set for February 23rd.

According to the arrest report, Hogan approached a traffic stop that had been set up in the median lane, and was told to pull over. He neither pulled over nor changes his speed, which was clocked at 51 MPH in a 40 MPH zone. When he was ultimately pulled over, he had a strong odor of alcohol and appeared intoxicated, performing poorly in field sobriety tests. He refused to submit to a breathalyzer test when he was arrested.