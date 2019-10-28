AEW News: Nick Jackson Becomes ‘Merch Freak’ on Latest Being the Elite, Cody Says He Didn’t Want Pyro at All Out

– The latest Being the Elite is online, with Nick Jackson becoming a “Merch Freak” and more. You can see the video below, which is backstage at last week’s Dynamite. It includes Nick doing a card trick for Private Party, shots of DDP backstage waiting for his entrance, Cody having a talk with Hangman Page and more:

– Cody took to Twitter and revealed that doing pyro at AEW All Out was not his plan and that the pyro guy who did it isn’t with the company anymore. Cody had come out with Brandi and their dog Pharoah, and the pyro spooked the dog badly.

Cody noted that the pyro guy was “more scared [than Pharoah] when Brandi got ahold of him and let go on the spot:

https://twitter.com/CodyRhodes/status/1188662743076868096

https://twitter.com/CodyRhodes/status/1188821409423867904