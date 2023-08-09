Nick Jackson Confirms That Ending of Blood & Guts Match Was Rushed

In an interview with the Swerve City Podcast (via Fightful), Nick Jackson confirmed that the ending for the Blood and Guts match on AEW Dynamite last month was rushed. He said they had to take it home early, which he was frustrated by.

He said: “There are some moments, I’ll be honest, I want to say it was Blood & Guts, we had to take the match home quick. I look at Matt and Hangman, “Dangit! That wasn’t the best match. I wanted it to be the best match.’ Matt is like, ‘are we all healthy? Can we walk?’ ‘Yeah. Oh, you’re right.’ Even I get lost sometimes in the moment, ‘I wanted it to go this way, but I’m healthy, whatever.’ That was in the ring, not backstage. The bell rang, we’re raising our hands, and I’m like, ‘Dangit.’”

Matt Jackson added they watched the match back later and “were popping for everything. At the end of the hour, we’re like, ‘that was friggin’ great.'”

Nick said: “Yeah. I was like, ‘what was I mad about?‘”