Various News: Nick Jackson Says He’s Fully Vaccinated, Jeff Jarrett Previews Debut Podcast

– Nick Jackson is all vaccinated up, announcing such on social media. The AEW EVP posted to his Instagram story with a picture post-vaccination, writing:

So blessed to be fully vaccinated! To think there’s actually people online who think that we’re anti fax/COVID deniers/Trumpers/Birthers!”

– Jeff Jarrett’s podcast has posted a preview of the debut episode, which releases on Tuesday. You can see the post below: