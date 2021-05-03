wrestling / News
Various News: Nick Jackson Says He’s Fully Vaccinated, Jeff Jarrett Previews Debut Podcast
– Nick Jackson is all vaccinated up, announcing such on social media. The AEW EVP posted to his Instagram story with a picture post-vaccination, writing:
So blessed to be fully vaccinated! To think there’s actually people online who think that we’re anti fax/COVID deniers/Trumpers/Birthers!”
– Jeff Jarrett’s podcast has posted a preview of the debut episode, which releases on Tuesday. You can see the post below:
#MyWorld debuts THIS TUESDAY!
What do @RealJeffJarrett & @HeyHeyItsConrad have in store? Did Double J really “hold Vince up” for money? Find out all that & more!
Subscribe at https://t.co/97u7IawZw4 or watch/listen early & ad free – AVAILABLE NOW at https://t.co/AlGvCqDxOd! pic.twitter.com/DWMN0MMGQG
— My World with Jeff Jarrett (@MyWorldPodcast) May 2, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Homicide On His ROH Return, Best Of Five Series With Daniel Bryan, Winning ROH Title
- Daniel Bryan On Pushing For WWE Stars To Be Able To Work In Other Companies, Biggest Lesson For Young Talent
- Ember Moon Reveals That Former Independent Wrestler Shawn Vexx Has Passed Away
- Note On Why There Was No Jump From The Pirate Ship At Wrestlemania