Nick Jackson Makes Appearance at NBA Game, Throws T-Shirts To The Crowd

November 7, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Road Rager Young Bucks Image Credit: AEW

Nick Jackson made his first public appearance since AEW All Out, showing at last night’s NBA game between the LA Clippers and the Utah Jazz. He showed up on the court, tossing t-shirts to the crowd. The Elite have been absent since that PPV but there have been vignettes recently airing hinting at their return.

