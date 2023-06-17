wrestling / News
Nick Jackson Praises Hangman Page Following CM Punk Interview
June 16, 2023 | Posted by
Nick Jackson is praising Hangman Page following CM Punk’s interview earlier today, showing some support for his friend on Instagram. As noted, Punk spoke with ESPN for an interview in which he talked about his issues with Page, and the Young Bucks member posted to his Instagram stories on Friday praising Page.
As you can see below, Jackson posted a pic of Page and the Young Bucks, captioning it:
“Not only is he good at wrestling but he’s an even better human being.”
Nick Jackson on Instagram. YEEHAW. pic.twitter.com/Mvn6K7rTxb
— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) June 16, 2023
More Trending Stories
- The CM Punk-ESPN Interview Is Here: Punk On His Issues With Hangman, Admits Fault For All Out Media Scrum
- Kevin Nash On Which Wrestlers Would Fit In With A Modern NWO
- AEW Talent Reportedly ‘Aware’ Of Comments Made By CM Punk In ESPN Interview
- Kurt Angle & Frankie Kazarian On TNA Hall of Fame’s Importance, Sting’s Induction