Nick Jackson Praises Hangman Page Following CM Punk Interview

June 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite The Elite Hangman Page Image Credit: AEW

Nick Jackson is praising Hangman Page following CM Punk’s interview earlier today, showing some support for his friend on Instagram. As noted, Punk spoke with ESPN for an interview in which he talked about his issues with Page, and the Young Bucks member posted to his Instagram stories on Friday praising Page.

As you can see below, Jackson posted a pic of Page and the Young Bucks, captioning it:

“Not only is he good at wrestling but he’s an even better human being.”

