Nick Jackson on a New Entrance Set for AEW Full Gear

– In response to a fan question on Twitter, AEW star Nick Jackson stated that AEW Full Gear will have a new, individualized set for the upcoming pay-per-view event. According to Jackson, he stated there will be a “different set for the PPV.” You can check out his tweet below.

AEW Full Gear is set for Saturday, November 9 at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. You can also check out the updated lineup below.

Different set for the PPV. https://t.co/6kXDRpCS4B — The Young Bucks® (@NickJacksonYB) November 7, 2019

* AEW World Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Cody

Three judges break the tie if the match surpasses its 60 minute time limit; if Cody loses he can’t ever challenge for the title.

* Unsanctioned Lights Out Match: Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega

* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Riho vs. Emi Sakura

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: CSU vs. Lucha Bros vs. Private Party

* The Young Bucks vs. Santana and Ortiz

* Hangman Page vs. PAC

* Joey Janela vs. Shawn Spears (w/Tully Blanchard)

* The Buy-In Match: Britt Baker vs. Bea Priestley