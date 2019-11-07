wrestling / News

Nick Jackson on a New Entrance Set for AEW Full Gear

November 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Full Gear

– In response to a fan question on Twitter, AEW star Nick Jackson stated that AEW Full Gear will have a new, individualized set for the upcoming pay-per-view event. According to Jackson, he stated there will be a “different set for the PPV.” You can check out his tweet below.

AEW Full Gear is set for Saturday, November 9 at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. You can also check out the updated lineup below.

AEW World Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Cody
Three judges break the tie if the match surpasses its 60 minute time limit; if Cody loses he can’t ever challenge for the title.
Unsanctioned Lights Out Match: Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega
AEW Women’s Championship Match: Riho vs. Emi Sakura
AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: CSU vs. Lucha Bros vs. Private Party
* The Young Bucks vs. Santana and Ortiz
* Hangman Page vs. PAC
* Joey Janela vs. Shawn Spears (w/Tully Blanchard)

The Buy-In Match: Britt Baker vs. Bea Priestley

