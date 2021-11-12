wrestling / News

Nick Jackson Recently Suffered Heel Injury, Will Be Okay To Wrestle At AEW Full Gear

November 12, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Young Bucks AEW - Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Nick Jackson suffered a heel injury during last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, when he was thrown off the stage by Luchasaurus. There had been some concern that he broke a bone in the foot, but it was a bruised heel. Jackson will be fine to wrestle at tomorrow night’s AEW Full Gear PPV in Minneapolis.

