Nick Jackson Recently Suffered Heel Injury, Will Be Okay To Wrestle At AEW Full Gear
November 12, 2021 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Nick Jackson suffered a heel injury during last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, when he was thrown off the stage by Luchasaurus. There had been some concern that he broke a bone in the foot, but it was a bruised heel. Jackson will be fine to wrestle at tomorrow night’s AEW Full Gear PPV in Minneapolis.
