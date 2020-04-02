wrestling / News
AEW News: Nick Jackson Gives Recovery Update, Highlight From Dynamite Main Event
– AEW has released video from Dynamite of Nick Jackson giving an update on his recovery status. You can see the video below, which features Jackson telling Matt that he wants to come back but isn’t sure when he can.
As reported, Jackson and his wife had their third child recently which is why he was written off TV.
– The company also released footage from the end of the Dynamite main event, which saw Sammy Guevara and Shawn Spears defeat Cody and Darby Allin:
