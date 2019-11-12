wrestling / News
Nick Jackson Says AEW Win-Loss Ratings Will Reset
– For those curious of how AEW will handle the more unwieldy aspects of maintaining a win-loss rating in pro wrestling, Nick Jackson has an answer. The Young Bucks member posted to Twitter in response to a fan who asked if AEW had a way to “booking around” potential issues down the road that the company’s adherance to wins and losses could cause. Per Jackson, the records will eventually be reset.
There’s no word on exactly when this reset will happen, or how often. Some are speculating that it could reset once a year after All Out or after Double or Nothing, but there are no answers from AEW officials about this yet.
It’ll reset https://t.co/eitZCF5t4C
— The Young Bucks® (@NickJacksonYB) November 12, 2019
