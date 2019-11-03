wrestling / News
Nick Jackson Says There’s Zero Chance of AEW-NJPW Relationship
It was reported earlier this week that there were no plans for Kota Ibushi to appear in AEW in spite of a Kenny Omega video that hinted at both him and NJPW. Nick Jackson has confirmed this by letting a fan know there is no chance of a relationship between All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling.
When a fan asked him about a partnership, Jackson simply replied: “Not happening.”
This led to another saying he was simply being coy, but he added: “It’s really not happening. Been asked this thousands of times and telling the truth is always best. Don’t want fans holding onto something that has zero chance of happening.”
