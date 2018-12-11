wrestling / News
Various News: Nick Jackson: Try To Enjoy Us While We’re Still In NJPW, We Don’t Have Much Time Left, NJPW WrestleKingdom 13 Press Conference To Air Tomorrow On FITE TV, Update on Ryder & Hawkins Toys For Tots Drive
– Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks posted the following on Instagram, commenting on his WrestleKingdom 13 match and that the Bucks may not be there much longer. This will certainly do nothing to quiet the rumors of All Elite Wrestling…
– The NJPW WrestleKingdom 13 will air on FITE TV tomorrow evening, and you can watch at this link. The press conference will be a re-air of the one from Sunday night, breaking down the WrestleKingdom 13 card
– Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder posted the following updates on their Toys For Tots drive…
TODAY IS THE LAST DAY OF THE @MajorWFPod HOLIDAY TOY DRIVE! MEET ME, @TheCurtHawkins, & @wwehornswoggle at @CreateAPro from 3-6 PM! @RingsideC pic.twitter.com/afSdUbneEv
— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) December 11, 2018
Tonight from 3-6, when you bring a BRAND NEW wrestling toy (figure, belt, ring etc.) to CAP, you can meet @TheCurtHawkins, @ZackRyder and @wwehornswoggle (dressed as an elf)
All donations will be matched by the Major Brothers! pic.twitter.com/rbnmBwqz8t
— Create A Pro (@CreateAPro) December 11, 2018