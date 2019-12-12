wrestling / News
Nick Jackson Worked Last Night’s AEW Dynamite With The Flu
December 12, 2019
The Young Bucks defeated Proud and Powerful in the main event of last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which was a street fight. In a post on Twitter, Matt Jackson revealed that his brother Nick worked the match with the flu.
He wrote: “Nick laid on the floor in our locker room all day, suffering a terrible flu, then popped up & put in that gutsy performance tonight. He won’t say it, so I’ll do it for him. Proud he’s my brother & tag team partner.”
Nick laid on the floor in our locker room all day, suffering a terrible flu, then popped up & put in that gutsy performance tonight. He won’t say it, so I’ll do it for him. Proud he’s my brother & tag team partner.
— The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) December 12, 2019
