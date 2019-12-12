Nick Jackson Worked Last Night’s AEW Dynamite With The Flu

The Young Bucks defeated Proud and Powerful in the main event of last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which was a street fight. In a post on Twitter, Matt Jackson revealed that his brother Nick worked the match with the flu.

He wrote: “Nick laid on the floor in our locker room all day, suffering a terrible flu, then popped up & put in that gutsy performance tonight. He won’t say it, so I’ll do it for him. Proud he’s my brother & tag team partner.”