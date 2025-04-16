Nick Khan Says ‘Another Entity’ Benches Wrestlers But WWE Won’t Do That

In an interview with the Bill Simmons Podcast (via Fightful), WWE President Nick Khan spoke about WWE acquiring new talent and said they won’t sign wrestlers just to bench them. He referenced ‘another entity’ doing that, but didn’t name any promotions outright. Signing wrestlers and then not using them is a criticism that has been used against AEW in the past.

Khan said: “That’s something we won’t do. We won’t sign and bench people. We sign people who we want to use. If another entity signs and benches people now, that’s not something we would do. That’s what I’ve been told from time to time. Not us.“