Nick Khan Comments On CM Punk, Says ‘We Only Have Respect’ For Him
Nick Khan was asked about the chances of CM Punk coming to WWE, and gave the kind of answer that you may expect. Punk was of course fired from AEW at the start of the month stemming from their altercation at All In and during an interview following the completion of the merger of WWE and UFC on Tuesday, Khan was asked by ESPN’s Marc Raimondi if there was any interest in Punk from WWE.
“Listen, we only have respect for Phil,” Khan said. “We appreciate his run here. We appreciate what he did and tried to do with the UFC. Not many people can actually get in there and do what he did. So, when we have respect for Phil, we wish him nothing but the best.”
Punk was with WWE until 2014 and fought twice for the UFC. Punk has yet to comment on his release from AEW or what may be next for him.
I asked WWE president Nick Khan today whether or not WWE would be interested in bringing back CM Punk following his firing from AEW.
Khan didn't say yes, nor no. This is what he responded: pic.twitter.com/C69cxlQryl
— Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) September 12, 2023
