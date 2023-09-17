Nick Khan Compares Dominik Mysterio’s Heel Turn To That Of The Rock

Nick Khan recently weighed in on how WWE has let talent take the time to develop their personas, comparing Dominik Mysterio’s heel turn to that of The Rock. Khan weighed in on the matter in his appearance on the Bill Simmons Podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Dominik’s progress: “When I started with WWE … height of COVID, Dominik — young wrestler, Rey’s son, seen as Rey’s son, nice young man — but it wasn’t really working. I think the patience that Vince and Paul Levesque, Triple H, show with the talent, you saw it with Roman, where people were not buying him as the monster face, if you will. And then, all the sudden during COVID, he came back to the Florida facility when we were taping down there, came back as a heel and boom! Roman Reigns takes off. Dominik Mysterio — ‘Hey, I’m the good son of Rey Mysterio.’ It was great, they stuck with it … turned him into a heel, amazing!”

On letting talent develop: “I think sticking with it and really giving people a shot to be the best versions of themselves on the mic… I think sticking with what you think can work is probably a good plan.”

On other stars who took time to develop: “When The Rock came in as Rocky Maivia … boos throughout — even worse than boos, no response. He sort of lit it up and The Rock took fire…. There tends to be that moment where all of the sudden it catches fire.”