Nick Khan Confirms ‘Complete Revamp’ to WWE NXT, Doesn’t Want to Keep Bringing in ‘Indie Wrestlers’

– As previously reported, following the recent group of WWE NXT talent releases earlier this month, it was rumored that a number of changes and a complete overhaul were coming to the NXT product. During a new interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer, Nick Khan, confirmed the rumored overhaul to NXT and said it’s coming “in the next few weeks.” Below are some highlights and a clip from Nick Khan:

Nick Khan on overhaul to NXT: “We’re doing a complete revamp on NXT, led by Paul Levesque/Triple H, who is really one of the architects of the original NXT. So what we found, it’s probably why we did the tryout yesterday, what we want to make sure is easy for folks who want to be for WWE Superstars is figuring out how to become WWE Superstars. So, if you think of the life of an elevated athlete throughout their career, the opportunity to go play somewhere has always been easy. Being able to play somewhere is not. That’s what’s hard. But if you’re an amazing high school football players, colleges come after you, you get recruited. You go into their system, and either you make it or you don’t make it. Again, all that takes to get there, very difficult, but the system? Not difficult, from my point of view. So we want our system to be an easy system, where people who want to be Superstars, they know how to get to us, and we can get to them.”

On when the NXT rebrand is coming: “In terms of an NXT rebrand, look for it in the next couple of weeks. It’s going to have a whole new look. It’s going to have a whole new feel, and we believe because a lot of the ‘indie wrestlers,’ if you will, have come through our system and are in our system with SmackDown and Raw now, we don’t want to just keep doing that same thing. We want to look elsewhere for great young talent.”

Khan on what will change: “The look of the show, the production of the show, everything’s gonna change.”

