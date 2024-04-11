Nick Khan Says Netflix ‘Did Not Play Around’ During WWE Negotiations, Made ‘Robust Offer’

In an interview with The Town (via Wrestling Inc), Nick Khan gave some detail on the negotiations between and Netflix prior to agreeing to a media rights deal. RAW will begin streaming on Netflix in 2025.

Khan said: “We felt it was a robust marketplace. Once you’re in the room, you have a chance to get people to do things they might not always do. Once we went in for that initial pitch meeting, it was clear there was a path here/ We didn’t give up that much money…I thought Netflix did not play around in the best ways.”

He added that the streaming service made a “robust offer” and was willing to work out issues between the two companies.