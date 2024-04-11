wrestling / News

Nick Khan Says Netflix ‘Did Not Play Around’ During WWE Negotiations, Made ‘Robust Offer’

April 11, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Netflix - January 2025 Image Credit: WWE, Netflix

In an interview with The Town (via Wrestling Inc), Nick Khan gave some detail on the negotiations between and Netflix prior to agreeing to a media rights deal. RAW will begin streaming on Netflix in 2025.

Khan said: “We felt it was a robust marketplace. Once you’re in the room, you have a chance to get people to do things they might not always do. Once we went in for that initial pitch meeting, it was clear there was a path here/ We didn’t give up that much money…I thought Netflix did not play around in the best ways.

He added that the streaming service made a “robust offer” and was willing to work out issues between the two companies.

