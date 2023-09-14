Nick Khan Doesn’t Believe There’s a ‘Next John Cena’

Everyone is always looking for the next John Cena in WWE, but Nick Khan doesn’t believe that person exists. Khan spoke on the topic during his appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast and said that trying to find “the next” iteration of big name stars is a failing proposal.

“You get a John Cena, and part of the fun is that we just need to find the next John Cena,” Khan said (per Wrestling Inc). “There is no next John Cena. The next one never looks like the last one. If you look at UFC, same thing… Sometimes one, or an entity, can become fixated on, ‘Hey, this is our next so and so.’ I’ve never seen it work. LA Knight is the first LA Knight, and that’s part of why we think that he’s resonating.”