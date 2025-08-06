Nick Khan Isn’t a Fan Of Out-Of-Office Email Replies

Nick Khan does not enjoy getting automatic “Out of Office” email replies. The WWE President appeared on The Varsity on Wednesday to discuss the WWE-ESPN deal, but during the topic he got down to the most important topic — why he hates it when he gets an Out-Of-Office reply to an email.

“I just don’t understand why any human would do that,” Khan said (per Fightful). “Basically, if someone emails you, it’s typically because they need a question answered or they need something. It’s in our hiring practice — you know, Chris Legentil who is not only our head of comms [communication], but our head of talent. Chris is never an out-of-office guy. If you call Chris Legentil at 3 AM, he’ll answer on the first ring and say, ‘Hey, what’s up?’”

He went deeper on the essential topic, saying, “In addition to out-of-office email replies that drive me crazy, the ‘Hey, I’m tired.’ That drives me crazy. Everyone is tired. ‘I’m so busy.’ I read an article years ago, ‘I’m busy is a way of saying I’m important,’ which I get, so assume everyone is busy. You’re busy every day. Are there days where you’re like, ‘No one has texted me, I don’t have anything to do.’ It just doesn’t work that way. No out-of-office replies here. No, ‘I’m busy.’ No, ‘I’m tired.’”

You are very welcome for that need-to-know information.