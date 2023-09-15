Nick Khan Says LA Knight Is ‘The First LA Knight’

In an interview with The Bill Simmons podcast (via Fightful), WWE President Nick Khan praised the work of LA Knight and said that the wrestler is the first of his kind. Knight has previously been compared to stars from WWE’s Attitude Era, to the point it’s been referenced on WWE TV.

Khan said: “We think so. You mentioned LA Knight. I think what’s proven in combat sports is the next one never looks like the last one. […] I’ve never seen it work. LA Knight is the first LA Knight, and that’s part of why we think he’s resonated.”