Nick Khan Says Las Vegas In Mix For WrestleMania 41, ‘Big Four’ PPVs To Stay In US & Canada

Nick Khan has given some updates on WWE’s PPV location plans, noting that Las Vegas is in consideration for WrestleMania 41 and more. The WWE President spoke at the SBJ World Congress of Sports on Wednesday and Arash Markazi of the Sporting Tribune shared some comments that Khan made during the appearance.

According to Markazi, Khan said that next year’s PPV would not go up against the NCAA Men’s Final Four and that Las Vegas was one of the cities under consideration for the show. Khan said that fans could assume it wouldn’t be in an “outdoor East coast stadium again.”

The WWE President also noted that the Big Four PPVs — WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Survivor Series and the Royal Rumble — will continue to be in the US and Canada for the foreseeable future but that other PPVs including Elimination Chamber, Backlash and King of the Ring may be held internationally. Those three PPVs are taking place or have done so in 2024 with Elimination Chamber coming from Australia, Backlash taking place in France and King & Queen of the Ring taking place in Saudi Arabia, the latter both next month.

