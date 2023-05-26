CEO Nick Khan Hints At More International WWE Events Next Year

Speaking at JP Morgan’s recent Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference, Nick Khan shared some details about WWE’s efforts to expand their international offerings for PLEs next year (per Wrestling Inc). According to Khan, the promotion has started negotiations with cities overseas to hold shows that can be broadcast via WWE’s existing media agreements — a statement that matches rumors from March about a future Australian event. You can find a highlight from Khan on the topic below.

On WWE’s international plans for 2024: “We’re in conversations now with a lot of international cities about doing 2024 shows there. Also, part of the intent is to match those up with our media rights, even if they’re not up to over-deliver for incumbent partners who can then invite their partners in the international city to the event, and host them. It’s good for our overall business.”