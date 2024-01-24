Nick Khan On How Netflix Can Expand WWE’s Global Reach, Possible Projects Based On WWE IP

Nick Khan recently discussed how WWE’s new deal with Netflix will expand the former’s global reach and more. As reported, Raw will begin airing on Netflix starting in 2025 in a deal announced on Tuesday. Khan spoke with Bloomberg Television for a new interview and discussed how Netflix can develop projects from WWE IP and how WWE could build on its international reach. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the potential for Netflix to expand WWE’s reach worldwide: “You saw what Drive to Survive did for Formula One. We think the WWE audience, already big on a global level, only gets bigger with a show like that.”

On Netflix possibly developing projects based on WWE IP: “If you look at what Disney has done, certainly that was through accusation with Marvel, and with Lucasfilm, if you look what Warner Brothers Discovery did when they acquired DC a long time ago, you now have this treasure trove at Netflix that’s available to produce. Things like The Undertaker, characters that have been created over time. We are looking forward to getting into all of that with Netflix as well.”