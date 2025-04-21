Nick Khan Says It Was ‘So Obvious’ That CM Punk ‘Wasn’t A Cancer’ After Working With Him

In an interview with The Bill Simmons Podcast (via Fightful), WWE President Nick Khan praised CM Punk and said that Punk’s reputation as being hard to work with wasn’t something he personally experienced. Punk has been labeled a “cancer” in the past, particularly after his acrimonious exit from AEW.

Khan said: “It was so obvious to me that he wasn’t a cancer. Having been an agent, assume I have dealt with some personalities that were not the easiest from time to time, as part of the job. I always found him to be a gentleman, to be honest, responsive, and I felt that if he was that way outside of the company, if given an opportunity to come back to the company, he would be that way. He said he would be, and he’s been a gem to work with.“