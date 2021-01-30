Nick Khan On How It Will Be Easier For WWE to Gain New Fans On Peacock

In an interview with Bloomberg, WWE President Nick Khan spoke about the advantages of having the WWE Network’s content moved over to Peacock, which will happen in March. Here are highlights:

On the move allowing them to gain new fans: “The challenge was growing it from where we are. It’s tough to get people who aren’t fans to sample a product when you have to subscribe to see it.”

On how the move will pay off: “In a world where all the media behemoths have pivoted to streaming, I think history will show it was a brilliant move to partner with them.”