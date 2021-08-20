Nick Khan On How Peacock Lets WWE Test Things, Including Summerslam on Saturday

In an interview with Recode Media (via Fightful), WWE President Nick Khan spoke about why this year’s Summerslam, which happens tomorrow, is on a Saturday this year instead of Sunday.

He said: “Peacock allows us to test a few things, in terms of dates. SummerSlam, that’s on Saturday. Traditionally, we’ve gone on Sunday with pay-per-views. We believe, on the sports calender, there are certain days where there should be sports and there aren’t sports. We believe Saturday is one of those. Traditionally, we had not done that well in terms of box office in Las Vegas. If you speak of the Sunday connotation. No one has ever said, ‘Let’s go to Vegas and go crazy on a Sunday.’ (Vegas) is a Friday and Saturday night town. We thought Saturday would work for us in Vegas and the ticket sales are reflective of that. We have a big audience and a big gate.“