Nick Khan on Plans for Future In-Person WWE Events, ‘Not Looking to do Other One-Offs’

– Variety published an article on WWE running WrestleMania 37 with live fans in attendance. As noted, WWE announced a “sold-out” crowd at both nights with an attendance of 25,675 people for Nights 1 & 2. WWE President and CRO Nick Khan also discussed WWE running WrestleMania 37 with live fans and what their future plans might be for events with live fans in attendance for the events.

According to Khan, while WWE does have plans for going back on the road, but they are only looking to do it when it can happen full-time. As of now, WWE is not looking to do “one-offs” with live fans in attendance, and WrestleMania 37 was a special case. Below are some highlights.

Khan on running the event with live fans: “If it could be done in a safe way, we had to get it done. And I think ultimately, thanks to the great work of all the folks here, we were able to get it done. If you recall, WrestleMania last year was two to three weeks into the pandemic. We had to cancel last minute and we did it from a studio. It was certainly a different experience. So we wanted to make sure that the fans and the people watching at home got the WWE experience that they’re used to on the biggest event that we have.”

On plans for more in-person vents: “Any plans? Yes. Any plans we can share? Stay tuned. But just know that once we’re back on the road, we’re on the road full time. We’re not looking to do other one-offs. Again, this was WrestleMania. And we felt it needed to be done for the fans. So look for news coming soon.”