Nick Khan On Possibility Of WWE Having Sponsorships On Ring Mat

In an interview with Lightshed Live (via Fightful), WWE President Nick Khan spoke about the possibility of WWE having sponsors use the ring mat for advertisements. It’s not uncommon to combat sports, or even wrestling, as both UFC and AEW have done so in the past. WWE has had more involved sponsors of late as well, with entire matches being sponsored (such as Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight at the Royal Rumble).

Khan said: “We are open for business. Ring mat, ring apron, the turnbuckles, everything that can be sold, we want to explore selling it. Obviously, it needs to be the right product, it can’t be too distracting, but if it’s the right relationship and the right company, we’re ready to go.“