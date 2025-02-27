Nick Khan Weighs In On Potential For More WWE Programming On Netflix

Nick Khan says that there’s plenty of potential Netflix to add more WWE content. Khan spoke on the 2024 earnings call for TKO and was asked about the company’s partnership with Neflix, which began with Raw’s move to the service to start the year. Khan was asked if there was potential for more programming and said that Netflix has shown a lot of inclination to have more programming.

“All we’ve seen from Netflix is an appetite for more WWE,” Khan said per Fightful). “They’ve been phenomenal to deal with. They’ve promoted us in a way we hoped we would be promoted, even more so than we had hoped.”

He continued, “The appetite by Netflix to have additional ancillary programming, we announced a few weeks ago, we’re doing a WWE behind the scenes show with Netflix, which will come out later this year. Assume there is more cooking in the pipeline.”

No word as of yet on when any additional programming will be announced.