Nick Khan On Roman Reigns Potentially Crossing Over to Hollywood, The Rock’s Acting Career

Nick Khan sees Roman Reigns as a guy with big potential to cross over into Hollywood. Khan appeared on The Town podcast and talked about the possibility of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion jumping into films, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the possibility of Roman Reigns crossing over to Hollywood: “We think he’s certainly up there. We have big plans to help him cross over, which we think will be great for him and certainly great to do with him.”

On The Rock’s early bumps in his acting career: “I think he was given advice early on to, ‘Hey, get rid of the muscles. Don’t be a handsome leading man. Distance yourself from WWE.’ You saw the result was like the Tooth Fairy movie. He, to his credit, like Vince and like other people, has the unique ability to see things clearly. Instead of saying, ‘Hey, this Tooth Fairy thing was great! I made X number of millions of dollars on it!’ It was more, ‘This is not what I want this to be.’ It wasn’t authentic.”

On Vince McMahon helping Rock course-correct his Hollywood career: “One of the people, Rock has shared with me and Vince has shared with me, Rock called was Vince. Rock called Vince and said, ‘Hey, this is not working the way I think it should be working. I think I want to reattach to WWE and I think I need to get a new agent.’ Vince helped him do that, and Rock was on his path that he’s on now.

“The inner voice has to match the outer voice. It’s the same thing with our characters. Rock, John Cena, Stone Cold, Roman Reigns. Who they are now is who they are in real life, just amplified. That tends to work best for us. When you miscast someone, it never works in the film business.”