Nick Khan On The Most Important Part Of WWE-UFC Cost Synergy

In an interview with Lightshed Live (via Fightful), WWE CEO Nick Khan spoke about the plans for cost synergy between WWE and UFC now that Endeavor owns both companies. He said the most important part for him is that the product is untouched.

He said: “If you look at what Endeavor was able to take out, cost-wise, from UFC in 2016 or shortly after that deal was done, we have the same expectation here. We think 50 (million) is a really conservative number. We have integration teams now, we’re going to get those in shape, I think we’ll have a better sense of it in a month or two. We’re going to be pretty aggressive with them to make sure that, for our shareholders and for our company, our organization is as lean and mean as possible, and we’re going to rely on the Endeavor flywheel to make up the rest,” he said. “There are other costs. What we always want to be protective of is our creative team, our production team. Keep in mind, none of us have anything to sell and the company would have been transacted at this price point if the product wasn’t great. The most important thing is to leave the product untouched. Untouched, meaning, if Triple H and Kevin Dunn want to evolve it, great, but in terms of cutbacks there, that’s not what we’re looking to do. Other efficiencies around the company, we’ll get in the middle of, and let’s see how it shakes out.”