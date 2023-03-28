Nick Khan On WWE’s Media Rights Negotiations, Being In a Good Position Right Now

WWE is set to begin their media rights negotiations soon, and Nick Khan recently weighed in on their current position ahead of such talks. The company is exploring a potential sale ahead of their negotiation of their media rights, and Khan spoke with Sports Business Journal about where the company currently stands regarding its position. You can see the highlights below:

On WWE’s current standing ahead of their media reigns negotiations: “If you look at the ratings and relevancy of our product, we like to think we’re in a good position… We look to get into the heat of the conversation first with our incumbents by the middle of the year or so. Depending on the timing and how strategic alternatives shake out, it will be either be middle of the year getting hot and heavy, or some time shortly thereafter.”

On the company’s ratings rise post-Triple H: “To me, the success we’ve seen in the ratings is a combination of factors. Certainly Triple H, but that would also include the entire writing team, the producers, the superstars/in-ring performers and the system that Vince set up. Like any organization that thinks it’s great, the system moves no matter who comes and who goes.”

On WWE having plenty of competition in the market of live sports: “We believe there’s plenty of money out there for us.”

On the company’s crossover appeal on Peacock: “Our audience turns out for our events, but there’s also stickiness in terms of our audience sampling other Peacock products. Once our folks go to Peacock, they tend to stay there and become invested in the platform, which we certainly think is great for Peacock and great for us.”